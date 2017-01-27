Tire shop sees increase in vehicle damage caused by potholes

YAKIMA, WA - Around this time of year potholes in our region cause some major problems for drivers and the weather we have been getting this winter has only made matters worse. Jorge Sanchez manager at Joel's Tire in Yakima said that more snow during this winter season has added up to more potholes around Yakima.

"It has probably tripled or even quadrupled, I mean it has gone up quite a bit," said Sanchez. "This morning we had one person first thing in the morning because of that."

Sanchez said that a lot of the people who come into his shop are damaging their cars taking back roads trying to avoid traffic. Sanchez said that pothole damage can have major effects on a vehicle if it is not checked out.

"It can damage lower control arms because the car is designed to absorb the impact not just take it, parts shift, alignment issues, bent wheels, separated tires, the best way I can explain it is that it is similar to a blood blister," Sanchez said.

The City of Yakima recommends that if anyone sees a pothole, they report it and that can be done on their website, Yak Back, which also serves as a tool to show people where potholes have been reported. The city says that once a request is put in they will respond to it within 48 hours and if the problem is urgent, they will try to have it fixed within 24 hours. Sanchez said the best way to prevent pothole damage to your car is to slow down.

"Remind yourself, hey slow down here, there is a pothole," said Sanchez. "For the most part that is all you can do, a lot of the times you can not really see them when they are covered by snow or ice."