27-year-old woman killed in early morning shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, WA- Saturday afternoon, the Adams County Superior Court found probable cause to hold Ismael Soriano-Altamirano in the Adams County Jail on one million dollars bail. His first court appearance is set for 11:00 am. Monday morning. This hearing will place him on a 72 hour hold until pending formal charges by the Adams County Prosecuting Attorney.

------

PREVIOUS- 31 year old Ismael Soriano-Altamirano has been booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of the 1st degree murder of 27 year old Bianca Espinoza.

The Sheriff's Office staff has been working very hard all day and will continue to work on this case until all pertinent information is obtained.

Our deepest condolences go out those who are grieving the loss of Bianca.

Adams County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a residence in the 100 block of Barton Road early Friday morning, just before 2 AM in the Othello area of Adams County. Deputies were advised that a female had been shot in the head and the person that had done the shooting had threatened to kill others at the same location. After the shooting the suspect fled in a green Honda passenger vehicle. The suspect and vehicle were located by Grant County Deputies in Grant County a short time later. At the Barton Rd. residence Adams County Deputies located a deceased female that appeared to have a gunshot wound to her head. WSP Crime Scene Response Team is currently on location assisting with the crime scene. At this time the suspect is in the custody of the Adams County Sheriff's Office. This is an ongoing investigation. Victims name and information will be released as soon as next of kin is notified.

Further information will be updated as the investigation proceeds.