Neighbors helping neighbors in times of tragedy

PASCO, WA - Around 2:30 AM Sunday morning, firefighters were called out to a house on the corner of W Sylvester Street and Road 46 for a fire that began from a heat lamp inside of an outdoor doghouse. Before the fire got too big, the owner of the home, Clint Williamson, even tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher. But, when that didn't work, he and his family, and their pets, rushed out of the house as the flames spread all the way to the attic.

Now, the Williamsons are staying with relatives, but they no longer have somewhere to go home to. That's, however, where Brett Bowen comes in.

Brett is the Williamsons' neighbor, but they had never met until Brett saw the house in flames. He went over to the family, and did everything he could to help them out.

"It's really kind of a no-brainer to do whatever you can to help somebody out in a time of need," Brett told KNDU, "Which, they definitely can use some help right now."

Brett also called on the community to band together and help the Williamson's in any way they can. If you would like to donate to help the Williamson family, click here.