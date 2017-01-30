Canadian police say mosque shooting is an act of terrorism

Canadian Police say six people are dead and eight wounded in a shooting Sunday at a mosque in Quebec City.

The shooting took place at the Islamic Cultural Center during evening prayers. A spokeswoman for the Provincial police said they consider it an act of terrorism.

Two suspects have been arrested and there is nothing suggesting other suspects are involved.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the shooting a "Terrorist Attack on Muslims". He issued a statement on Twitter saying, "Canadians mourn victims of the cowardly attack in a Mosque in Quebec. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

