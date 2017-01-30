Canadian police say mosque shooting is an act of terrorism

Canadian police say mosque shooting is an act of terrorismPosted: Updated:
How to pick the best watermelon
Have you ever stood in front of the watermelon box at the store and felt overwhelmed; unsure of how to pick the right one?
A&W giving away free root beer floats on Sunday
Sunday The A&W Restaurant will be teaming up with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day.
How one local business is benefiting from the heat
While some of us may be ready for the heat wave to end, some local companies are benefiting from it.
Authorities serve two felony warrants, successfully apprehend suspect after standoff
On August 3 at about 5:00 a.m., local officers from the U.S. Marshal Task Force and an agent from the U.S. Department of State served two felony warrants on Fernando Amerello Tijerena (DOB: 06/05/1963).
Suspect charged with murder in case of burned body under Milton-Freewater bridge
Authorities say a burned body was found at a homeless camp in eastern Oregon.
Walla Walla Valley Little League heads to regionals
A local Walla Walla Little League team is the state champion, and now they're headed to regionals with a chance to go to the Little League World Series.
Reduced speed zone/no parking zone during Umatilla County Fair
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office wants the public to be aware that Airport Road will have a reduced speed limit of 25 mph during the Umatilla County Fair.
Five cars derailed near Wallula
Another department is coming in to investigate a train derailment near Wallula early Thursday morning.
Woman hits officers during arrest
A woman is in the Umatilla County Jail after allegedly assaulting an officer.
Ribbon cutting for new medical center shared by CBC and Kadlec
Columbia Basin College and Kadlec Regional Medical Center opened up their new medical science center in Richland.
