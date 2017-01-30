"System outage" grounds Delta flights across the country - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

NBC RIGHT NOW - Delta Airlines resumed flights early Monday morning after a computer outage caused flight cancellations and headaches around the country. More than 150 flights were canceled because of a "system outage".

The airline said in a statement more cancellations were expected, especially at Delta's hubs like Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York's JFK and others.

This comes one week after a computer outage at United Airlines caused them to ground domestic flights for about an hour.

