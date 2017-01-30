Ikea recalling folding beach chairs

NBC RIGHT NOW - Ikea is recalling more than 30,000 beach chairs after reports of injuries. The recall involves Ikea foldable (Mysingso) beach chairs with a wood base and polyester fabric seat.

There have been 13 reports of the chairs collapsing and ten injuries. Six of those injuries resulted in fingertip amputations.

Ikea sold the chairs from February 2013 through December 2016.

If you have one of these chairs you should return it for a replacement or full refund.