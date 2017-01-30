Pasco Police looking for burglary suspect - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pasco Police looking for burglary suspect

Pasco Police looking for burglary suspect

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a burglary overnight. Officers say a suspect got off with about $1,000 in jackets and polos from the showcase specialities store. It happened just after nine Sunday night.

Officers say North face, Eddie Bauer, Port Authority, and Nike items are among the stuff taken.

If you know anything you're asked to call police at (509) 545-342.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures