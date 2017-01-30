Man surrenders peacefully after standoff with Yakima Police - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man surrenders peacefully after standoff with Yakima Police

YAKIMA, WA - One man is in custody after a standoff with police Monday morning. Yakima Police tell us the man surrendered peacefully just before 8:30 a.m.  

A spokesperson with YPD tells NBC Right Now that officers responded just after 6:30 a.m. for reports of a man with a knife, threatening another man outside of CWI Security. When police tried to contact the man, and he began flailing the knife and got into a car parked in front of CWI.

Yakima Police blocked off W Mead between first and third while they brought in their bearcat, to block the man's car.

