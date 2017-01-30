Business Spotlight: Twisted Sisters in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Panini lovers: if you've been in Yakima much lately, there's no doubt you've seen the beloved Twisted Sisters Panini food truck around town.

Because Tammy Hoffert and Trista Shockley's paninis became such a local hit, they are now able to open their first brick and mortar restaurant after only two years of operating a food cart on their own.

Their new location at Scarborough Fair in Yakima is still in the works, but there are many reasons the two are ready to transition from truck to tables.

"We are very, very thankful to be able to have air conditioning in a space that stays located, instead of just 18-foot long," said Hoffert. "The food truck was a complete tear-down and set-up every day; to where we get to open our doors and start our day fresh...and everything's here."

Twisted Sisters will continue serving its classic paninis and fan-favorite 'dirty fries', as well as seasonal specials like Twisted Refresher drinks, pastries, and wraps.

They will also continue using their truck for special events and catering.

'You'll definitely see the truck out on the streets and whatnot, and we'll probably be parking the food truck in the food court in the dead of summer, that way we know the weather's going to work with us," Hoffert said. "But you'll definitely still see Twisted out there."

Hoffert and Shockley say they wouldn't be able to have made it where they are so quickly without the support of Yakima locals.

"This is kind of a very scary venture for somebody just starting out," said Hoffert, "and the valley has been really, really reassuring...and that has been super awesome to make this step and know the valley supports you."

Twisted Sisters' restaurant location off of Summitview Avenue will be open at the end of February.