Pasco School District looking to hire more school nurses

PASCO, WA - School nurses play important roles in keeping our kids healthy...that's why the Pasco School District is looking to hire more.

School nurses help ensure that kids are comfortable and taken care of, and they are really the resident nurse for each child in school. Right now, Pasco School District does not have enough for each of their schools, so they want to hire more to keep kids healthy and educated.

"We are in a very unique position as school nurses, to identify sometimes health conditions that have not been identified," said Susie Wells, a Pasco School District school nurse. "Because we spend so much time with the kids, we may see something."

And from there they can write a referral and offer further help to the student in need. Nurse Wells, who has been with the Pasco School District for over 20 years, says school nursing is unlike any other type of nursing. Every day is different for school nurses; their door is always open, allowing visits from all kinds of students...from ones stopping in for their daily medication to those unexpectedly sick that day.

"It's because of the continuity, it's because of the relationships, that's what really makes it so special watching the families seeing the children grow, having good relationships and trust with our families," said Nurse Wells.

If you are looking for a nursing job or know someone who is, anyone can apply to be a school nurse for Pasco School District online at this website: http://www.psd1.org/page/429.