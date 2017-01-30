Public comment period on proposed TPA changes starts today

Public comment period on proposed TPA changes starts todayPosted: Updated:
The Gathering Place: a symbol of unity with our past
It's been a decade in the making, but the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the Port of Kennewick have joined forces to bring you The Gathering Place.More >>
Extreme heat and smoke puts elderly at risk
The air quality around the region is continuing to take a hit this week.More >>
PNNL hosts cyber security event at CBC
When you hear the term "cyber security" on the TV or on the internet, it probably intimidates you...it's a very broad term and a lot of people don't actually know what it means.More >>
Scooteney Reservoir closed to swimming
Benton-Franklin Health District has ordered the Scooteney Reservoir closed to swimming due to toxic levels of bacteria in the lake.More >>
Hermiston School District warns against sports poster ad fraud
Sports Media, a vendor from Idaho Falls, Idaho is once again contacting local businesses to sell sports poster ads.More >>
How to pick the best watermelon
Have you ever stood in front of the watermelon box at the store and felt overwhelmed; unsure of how to pick the right one?More >>
A&W giving away free root beer floats on Sunday
Sunday The A&W Restaurant will be teaming up with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day.More >>
How one local business is benefiting from the heat
While some of us may be ready for the heat wave to end, some local companies are benefiting from it.More >>
Authorities serve two felony warrants, successfully apprehend suspect after standoff
On August 3 at about 5:00 a.m., local officers from the U.S. Marshal Task Force and an agent from the U.S. Department of State served two felony warrants on Fernando Amerello Tijerena (DOB: 06/05/1963).More >>
Suspect charged with murder in case of burned body under Milton-Freewater bridge
Authorities say a burned body was found at a homeless camp in eastern Oregon.More >>
