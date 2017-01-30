Local immigration lawyer talks effects of Trump's executive order

PASCO, WA - Protests continue across the country in response to President Donald Trump's new ban on travelers entering the U.S. from seven countries.

The White House is standing behind the measure, and today, reporter Rex Carlin spoke with a local immigration lawyer about what some of the effects could be close to us here at home.

Working on the front lines to navigate through the executive order - and the various lawsuits and court rulings that have come since - is Eamonn Roach.

Roach is an immigration lawyer in Pasco, who says this issue, something that might seem far away, truly hits close to home.

"We do a lot of work for foreign-trained medical doctors here in Eastern Washington, and we specifically have a few medical doctors that are from countries in the middle east, from Lebanon, from Syria, from Pakistan, also quite a few from India," said Roach. "If any of those countries were on the list, Syria, then they would not be able to return to the United States if they were outside the country."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the media today he doesn't see anything wrong with the executive order. But Roach says at the very least it's unnecessary, and at worst it's detrimental to the country if people in specialized positions get locked out of the U.S., unable to do their jobs.

"We had 109 people who were temporarily detained," said Spicer. "They're all in, but they were temporarily detained to make sure the safety of the other 324 million Americans was put first. I don't see how that's a big problem."

Roach says some of them practice medical areas in low supply and high demand, making them vital contributions for hospitals in the region...and he adds it isn't just doctors.

"Here in Tri-Cities, Washington; Pasco, Washington, I have met with people from every one of those countries," Roach said.

As the lawsuits and court rulings on this executive order proceed, people in our community are watching closely, knowing the results will affect them firsthand.