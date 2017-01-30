4-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from 4th story window

YAKIMA, WA - Police are investigating how a toddler fell from a window at an apartment complex downtown, and are calling it a horrible accident.

A department spokesman confirms that yesterday evening a little four-year-old girl fell from the fourth story of the Cascade Apartments and landed on the concrete below, and is now in critical condition.

According to detectives, the little girl lives on the fourth floor with her father and grandmother. She was wandering around the building when she found her way into an unlocked and empty apartment, made her way to an open window, and fell.

It was also discovered that the child had been constantly exploring the building on her own without parental supervision.

The City of Yakima's Code Administration Manager and Fire Marshall, Joe Caruso, says the landlord of Cascade Apartments couldn't have done anything to avoid this tragedy.

"From our perspective, there's nothing wrong with the building and there's probably a little bit of negligence, you know, with the youngster roaming around on her own," said Caruso. "There's nothing, nothing in the codes that says anything was illegally done at the Cascade Apartments."

Police say a Good Samaritan walking by the building found the little girl bleeding on the sidewalk and called 911. She was initially taken to Virginia Mason Memorial, but had to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she is in critical condition.

Yakima Police spokesman Mike Bastinelli says that the child's father and grandmother could face charges, but that won't be determined for some time.