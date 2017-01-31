Trios Medical Group welcomes local neurologist

KENNEWICK, WA – Longtime local neurologist Clarence Washington, MD has joined Trios Medical Group—Neurology. He is accepting new patients to his practice, located on the fourth floor of the Trios Care Center at Southridge at 3730 Plaza Way in Kennewick. The practice phone number is 509-221-6450.

Prior to joining Trios, Dr. Washington practiced in Richland, and has provided neurological consulting services to all three area hospitals, since 1980. He has also served as a consultant and speaker for a variety of high profile pharmaceutical and other organizations nationwide, focused primarily on headaches, stroke, and dementia/Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Washington received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He completed an internship at U.S. Public Health Service Hospital in Staten Island, New York; medical residency at U.S. Public Health Service Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland; and neurology residency at University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. Dr. Washington is board certified in neurology and internal medicine.