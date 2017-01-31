Union Pacific employee involved in fatal train accident in Walla Walla County

02/02/17 UPDATE:

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - An autopsy has been completed for John Paul Schneider, age 54, of Spokane Valley, WA, who was killed instantly, in a railroad accident on January 31st on the Union Pacific tracks, in Wallula, WA. The cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head, trunk and lower extremities. Manner of death is accidental.

PREVIOUS:

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - A Union Pacific spokesperson tells NBC Right Now an employee died around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning near the Wallula Train Yard.

Union Pacific says they cannot disclose any more information and that this incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.