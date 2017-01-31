Two missing teenage girls from Toppenish found safe

UPDATE:

TOPPENISH, WA - The girls have been found safe and the Amber Alert has been canceled.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

TOPPENISH, WA - Right now, the Toppenish Police Department still needs us to keep our eye out for two teenage girls who are missing.

The first is 17-year-old Hailey Nicole Bedolla. She's white, with brown hair and hazel eyes, believed to be about 6'0" and about 290 pounds. She has seven piercings in each ear and was last seen wearing blue jeans with a burgundy t-shirt and a purple husky sweatshirt.

The second teenager is 16-year-old Kali Ann Ketzenburg. She's white with blonde hair and blue eyes, and is believed to be 5'3" and about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

The girls didn't come home after school and police think they could have been picked up by Hailey's mother, Cynthia Gail Christian. Christian is not Hailey's legal guardian and has been arrested multiple times for domestic violence.

Christian is a 45-year-old white woman with brown hair and green eyes, believed to be 5'9", weighing 250 pounds.

They may be traveling in a 1996 green Plymouth Voya, with a Washington license plate number BCA5831.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Toppenish Police at (509) 865-4355.