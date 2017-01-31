Two missing teenage girls from Toppenish found safe

Two missing teenage girls from Toppenish found safePosted: Updated:
Semi driver falls asleep and rolls trailer; blocks I-82 eastbound
Yakima water rescue training
Annual antler collecting at Oak Creek Wildlife Area
Mayday march in Yakima
Suspect in drive-by shooting of 14-year-old makes preliminary court appearance
State employees can take vacation days within first 6 months
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a law allowing new state employees to take vacation time within their first six months on the job.More >>
Uber ends practice of sending unsolicited text messages to Washingtonians
AG Bob Ferguson announced today that he reached an agreement with Uber Technologies Inc. prohibiting its practice of sending unsolicited text messages to Washington consumers.More >>
Road repairs continue next week on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
Work to repair deteriorated sections of Interstate 90 will continue next week and drivers need to be prepared for delays through several construction zones between North Bend and Ellensburg.More >>
Oklahoma man arrested after standoff in Ellensburg
A 31-year-old Oklahoma man is in police custody after a lengthy standoff with police in Ellensburg.More >>
Health Care bill passes in Congress
The heath care bill put in front of Congress this morning needed 216 votes to pass and it got 217, paving the way for the bill to be brought to the Senate for consideration.More >>
Town hall meeting to address crime and violence in Yakima County
Yakima County leaders and law enforcement are holding a town hall meeting tonight to address violence and crime in the county.More >>
WA governor signs bill allowing sunscreen in schools
Washington students will no longer need a note from a doctor and parent in order to use sunscreen at school under a new law signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.More >>
Firefighters investigating suspicious fire in Yakima
Right now firefighters are investigating a Wednesday night house fire.More >>
Semi driver falls asleep and rolls trailer; blocks I-82 eastbound
On Wednesday morning at around 5:30 a.m., a semi driver fell asleep while driving on I-82, ultimately causing his trailer to roll, striking another vehicle and blocking the freeway.More >>
Yakima water rescue training
As the weather heats up, more of us will head outside to enjoy the weather, and maybe spend the day on the water.More >>
