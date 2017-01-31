Comedian Jeff Dunham visiting Yakima Valley SunDome on March 12

YAKIMA, WA - On Saturday, March 12th, international comedy sensation Comic/Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham headlines the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima, WA. Jeff has performed in front of sold out audiences worldwide showcasing the undeniable power of laughter. Dunham, along with his cast of hilarious characters have embarked on the second leg of their incredibly successful “Perfectly Unbalanced” International Tour. The show is packed with new surprises and old favorites. The second leg of the tour kicked off in October, with performances in over 62 cities including; NYC, Charlotte, Knoxville, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Cleveland, Phoenix and Raleigh. The worldwide tour includes several cities in Canada and the UK. Tickets on sale now at www.jeffdunham.com.

December of 2015 Dunham and his sidekicks set out on the first leg of their red hot “Perfectly Unbalanced” tour, selling out hundreds of thousands of seats across North America. Fans came out in masses to find themselves intoxicated by the non-stop hilarity, proving his continued overwhelming popularity.

Jeff’s dedication to his craft and relentless innovation will be recognized as his one of a kind comedy empire has been nominated to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the legendary team recently played the prestigious Carnegie Hall, one of the most famous venues in the world.

In October, Jeff and his hilariously devilish partners hosted the Food Networks “Halloween Baking Championships.” The countries top bakers competed to create ghoulishly delicious confections. Baking had never been so funny!

Over the past 46 years Dunham and his world famous characters; Walter, Achmed, Bubba J, Peanut and Jose Jalapeno have garnered numerous accolades; from being named Forbes' Celebrity 100 list of Most Powerful Entertainers, as well as setting the Guinness World Records for the “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour,” to setting the record for viewership on Comedy Central. He has sold more than 7 million DVDs worldwide and has nearly a billion views on YouTube.

Dunham’s seventh comedy special Jeff Dunham: “Unhinged in Hollywood,” aired on NBC earning the top spot as the Most-Watched Non-Sports program in primetime viewing in the period. “Unhinged in Hollywood” is available on DVD/Blu-ray nationwide.

The famed comedian has literally been all over the map, visiting five continents and twenty countries including the UK, South Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and Asia where he continuously performed to sold-out arenas.

Dunham has carved a unique corner in the comedy world that’s as funny as it is popular. The New York Times Magazine declared Jeff Dunham “the most successful comedian working in America.” He has been named Pollstar’s #1 Comedy Tour in North America for three years running as well as their Top Worldwide Tour for two years in a row.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

