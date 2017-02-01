Pasco School District works to decide how to make up snow days

PASCO, WA - Like many schools in our area, the Pasco School District is trying to figure out how to make up snow days and determine what that means for graduation.

Schools in Washington state are required to be in session for 180 days and at least 1,027 hours. However, because the governor declared a state of emergency, schools can get some of those days excused, but not the hours.

Right now, graduation is scheduled for June 16th but the district tells us a final decision will likely not be made until the next school board meeting in two weeks.