Pothole complaints in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - With all of the winter weather lately, it may seem like there is enough on the roads to worry about - snow, ice, even slush - but with freezing temperatures comes another hazard: potholes.

When water finds its way underneath asphalt and freezes, it expands and pushes the asphalt apart...forming a pothole.

Joe Rosenlund, Streets and Traffic Operations Manager for Yakima Public Works, says he receives about 20 calls a day from drivers reporting pothole problems, even from people wanting to file claims for damage to their cars.

"Typically, what we hear about is wheel damage, or tire damage...a lot of times, they hit them hard enough to break the seal, and they just lose the air out of the tire or get a flat tire," he explains. "In more severe cases, they damage the wheel or possibly some of the suspension."

He says some of the areas with the most potholes right now include Englewood, Lincoln, and 32nd Avenue.

If you do spot a pothole you want to report, the city welcomes these alerts on the Yak-Back reporting systems of its website.

The City of Yakima says it will work on filling the potholes as soon as the weather stays dry enough to allow the asphalt to set.