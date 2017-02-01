Irrigon man arrested for rape and sexual abuse of minor

IRRIGON, OR - The Morrow County Sheriff's Deputies arrested an 19 year old Irrigon man for rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

Deputies say Kenny Cole Blurton is accused of 2nd degree rape, sex abuse, unlawful sexual penetration and sodomy of a 14 year old girl.

Documents show the incidents happened between July and December of 2015.

Blurton was booked into the Umatilla County Jail on $250,000 but has since posted bail. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.