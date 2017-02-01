Zillah School District seeks bond to improve outdated high school

ZILLAH, WA - The Zillah School District is asking the community to help them better their High School through a bond that would benefit all incoming students and future generations.

Zillah High School is 45 years old, making it the oldest school in the district. While improvements have been done, the Zillah Superintendent says they can only do so much to bring the school into the 21st century, making the $14.9 million bond vital.

"Although we do have good technology in the building - our structure, infrastructure, and our mechanical systems - they are not up to date...they are not efficient," said Doug Burge, Superintendent of Zillah High School.

Aside from technological upgrades, the Zillah High School Principal says that security needs to be improved due to open hallways and multiple access points on campus.

"So it is that balance of how much do we put in to control the entry and exits and have people come through a certain area, and make it something that is aesthetically pleasing," said Mike Torres, Principal at Zillah High School.

If passed, households would see an increase of about $1.87 per every thousand dollars. Ballots have already been mailed out and are due February 14th. The school district needs a total of 60% of voters to vote in favor if they want this bond to pass.