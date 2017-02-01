When it comes to numbers, Buffalo Wild Wings is ready for the Super Bowl

KENNEWICK, WA - The Super Bowl is less than a week away, and while we're all watching the Patriots and Falcons face off, we'll probably be grabbing some grub.

Reporter Kristina Shalhoup visited a local restaurant to get more information on just how much food will be consumed on the big day.

Whether you're talking about a two-point conversion or a 40-yard field goal, football can really be a game of numbers. But at Buffalo Wild Wings in Kennewick, preparing to watch the game can be a numbers game too.

We learned just how much food it takes to keep their Super Bowl watchers happy.

"We roll out probably 12,500 wings just for the big game on Sunday," said Kimberly White with Buffalo Wild Wings. "We go through about 50 or so cases."

We also wanted to know the preferred sauce that would go with those wings.

"Generally, people like ranch more than bleu cheese, which isn't typical, you might think," said White.

But even with some dipping sauce, some of those wings still might be spicy...and if they are, you're going to need to wash them down with something cold.

"We have 36 different beers on tap, from crafts, and domestics."

So you've got the wings, you've got the beer, but the reason you're there is to watch the game.

"We have 65 TVs in here," White said. "There's not a bad seat in the house...wherever you sit, you're gonna be able to see the game. We should be at max capacity, at 289 people."

Between the food, the drinks, and the football, it looks like the stats don't lie that Buffalo Wild Wings is one of many prime places to enjoy the Super Bowl.