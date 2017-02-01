Dialed In: Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller shares thoughts - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Dialed In: Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller shares thoughts on work and play

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller is a man of many layers: he is a triathlete, a father of three grown boys, and an avid reader and reviewer of books.

Miller's parents came to Tri-Cities so many years ago like so many other families, for work at Hanford. It took the Millers a while to get comfortable in a dry and dusty place but they soon made it home. 

Miller returned to Tri-Cities after law school and quickly landed a job at the prosecutors office. He hasn't looked back since.

