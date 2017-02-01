Two dead after car vs semi collision on SR-14

PATERSON, WA - On February 1st at around 5:45 a.m., a driver with two passengers attempted to pass another vehicle on westbound SR-14 and collided with a semi going eastbound, resulting in the deaths of the passengers.

48-year-old Alfredo B. Perez of Umatilla was driving westbound on SR-14 near milepost 173, just 6 miles east of Paterson, with passengers 29-year-old Ramiro Valdez-Galvez of Umatilla and 37-year-old Pedro Santiago-Menchu of Hermiston.

When Perez attempted to pass another vehicle heading westbound, his silver 2000 Chrysler minivan collided with a semi in the eastbound lane, driven by 37-year-old Abel M. Garcia of Toppenish.

Both Valdez-Galvez and Santiago-Menchu were pronounced dead at the scene. Perez was injured and transported to Kadlec Medical Center. Garcia was not injured.

Perez and Garcia were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident. It is unknown whether or not Valdez-Galvez and Santiago-Menchu were wearing seat belts.

Drugs and/or alcohol were not involved in this incident. The cause is still under investigation. Charges are pending at this time.