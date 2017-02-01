Mission Support Alliance to support Second Harvest

RICHLAND, WA – Last week, Mission Support Alliance (MSA) announced a new partnership with Second Harvest to support childhood hunger relief as a sponsor of Second Harvest’s Bite2Go program, which provides weekend food supplies for students. More than 30 MSA employees and family members spent a few hours of their own time sorting food for a school mobile food bank at Second Harvest. The team sorted almost 14,000 pounds of apples and potatoes, which will provide more than 11,000 meals.

MSA Chief Operations Officer Bob Wilkinson helped with the food sort and said, “It was eye opening to learn about how many people in our region suffer from ‘food insecurity', but it was rewarding to know that we were making a difference. Through corporate donations and employee volunteerism, MSA is proud to be able to help make an impact and ensure that fewer children in the Tri-Cities go hungry.”