Redbox investigating alleged skimmer on kiosk in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Criminals are always finding new ways to take advantage of you, and in many cases, they're using technology to do it.

One Yakima woman became a target just for using her debit card. Now she's using social media to warn others about credit card skimmers.

We think of credit card skimmers being at places like the gas station or ATMs, but Tara Rojas almost became the victim of thieves at a place where most of us would never suspect...renting movies from Redbox.

Rojas posted on Facebook that over the weekend she went to the Redbox location in front of the Walgreens at 64th Avenue and Nob Hill three times. She didn't notice anything out of the ordinary when she was getting her movies, but on Monday, whoever stole her account information tried to take out more than $700 at two ATMs and then buy something online for another $700.

Thankfully, Rojas's bank knew something was wrong and canceled her card.

Rojas says she's rented from that location many times but doesn't think she'll be renting any more movies from Redbox.

"People who steal from others, especially people who work hard for their money, it just really upsets me," Rojas said. "If these people are smart enough to do that then they should be going to college and becoming computer technologists or something dealing with that field."

Rojas says she contacted Redbox to report the possibility of a skimmer on that machine, but she got the run around.

Earlier today, we spoke to another Yakima woman. She didn't want to go on camera, but told us she used a Redbox at a 7-11 in Selah last year and $600 was stolen from her account. Thankfully though, the bank gave her money back.

Here's a few tips to avoid being a victim of these skimmers:

1. Constantly check your account. If you see a charge that's strange, call your bank.

2. Before you put your card into any machine, shake the part your card goes into. If it moves, something's wrong.