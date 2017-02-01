Winter weather slows down local businesses

KENNEWICK, WA - The winter has a knack for slowing down pretty much everything in our daily lives, and some places are seeing those effects more than others. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky went to downtown Kennewick today to talk to a local business owner about what obstacles they've been facing so far.

Jason and Amy Bergan own Bergan's Timeless Treasure, a mom-n-pop shop in downtown Kennewick that sells everything from re-purposed furniture to pieces of history.

They've owned their store for four years now, and they say the amount of snow we've had this year has really slowed down business because they're literally treasure hunters. They take family road trips to Seattle and Spokane to find the antiques and quirky items that fill up their store, but with passes closed down and road conditions dangerous, they've had to stay local.

"It's been a little bit slower," said Amy Bergan, owner of Bergan's Timeless Treasures. "It's been a little bit harder to get out and find the treasures that we bring into the store."

Normally, the couple takes their trailer on their quest to find the items they sell and fill it up to bring it back to their store, but they haven't been able to do much of that this winter. Amy tells us that her and Jason were pretty much forced to find things elsewhere, which can be challenging.

However, it's not a complete loss for the creative couple. They tell us that with all of this time indoors, they're able to work on projects that have been on the back burner.