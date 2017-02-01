How to care for your heart during Heart Health Month

YAKIMA, WA - This month is known for being about hearts and the color red, but not solely because of Valentine's Day. It's also Heart Health Month.

Doctors nationwide say that heart disease is a leading killer, and through this month they want to make sure that people are informed so they aren't a victim.

"Both men and women need to pay a lot of attention," said Dr. David Krueger, General Cardiologist at the Yakima Heart Center. "And so it's great to have one whole month to look at heart health, especially for all of us that haven't had heart attacks...we want to know how to prevent it."

Krueger said the best way to do that is by making healthier lifestyle changes and by knowing your family's medical history.

"A lot of 30- and 40-year-olds have high blood pressure and they don't even know it," said Krueger. "If it is in their family they should absolutely go get checked, starting at age 20 or even earlier, likewise you should check your cholesterol."

We all know that smoking and lack of exercise can lead to heart disease, but Krueger says that the high rate of obesity in Yakima is a contributing factor to the high amount of people experiencing heart problems.

"You want to eat breakfast and lunch and have a very small dinner, which I always joke is un-American because not only do we eat a large dinner, we eat after dinner and we stay up late and go to bed with a large stomach," said Krueger.

Remember, by making changes this month like eating healthier, exercising, and seeing a doctor if you need to, you can make a huge impact on your life.