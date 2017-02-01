Keeping kids active with fun new fitness trackers

RICHLAND, WA - Fitness trackers are one of the biggest trends right now, but what about fitness trackers for kids? That's where one local program is stepping in. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky caught up with the woman who is making fitness fun.

These days it's hard to pry kids away from their video games or phones and get them off of the couch and moving. But one fitness tracker for kids is merging the two together.

It can be hard finding ways to keep your kids active, especially during these cold winter months. But an activity tracking device is making it a lot easier and a lot more fun.

"It helps me stay healthy and active, and I get to compete against my friends," said Ryan Mauss, 5th grader at Lewis and Clark Elementary.

Ryan is talking about his new Sqord. Think Fitbit but for kids. Kadlec Academy's Sqord program is in its second year of giving 5th grade students in the Tri-Cities these fitness trackers. The program pretty much turns fitness into a game by letting students compete against each other to see who can be more active.

"It's unlike a video game because in a video game you can save your place and progress, but with Sqord, if you decide to stop wearing your Sqord or if you stop being active, then you actually start dropping in activity levels," said Edna Felix, Kadlec Academy and Sqord Facilitator. "So not only do they have to get active, they have to stay active."

Students are able to keep track of their activity points by using the Sqord app or website. There they can encourage their classmates and keep them motivated.

"I think it's really nice that we get to go online and give people high fives," said Gabriela Nicacio, 5th grader at Lewis and Clark Elementary School.

Teaching kids how to be healthy and active at a young age is their goal.

"We want to do more preventive than wait until people get sick and try to get better," said Felix. "It all starts with eating healthy, exercise and making the body work right."