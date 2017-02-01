VFW in Richland trying to return a fallen veteran's medals to his family

RICHLAND, WA - For months, Laura Perryman and Dwight Carey have been trying to connect the puzzle pieces regarding a bag of medals found along Highway 240 near Horn Rapids.

Back in October, a man dropped off the bag to the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, but Perryman and Carey have only gotten as far as their research will bring them.

"He got sent to Japan right after World War Two," said Carey. "The only way we found out his name was because it was engraved on the back of the purple medal."

Albert French died on August 10, 1966 as a First Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He served in WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

On the Vietnam Memorial Virtual Wall, they found his information and some relatives commenting. From Colorado to Pasco and everywhere in between, they've used social media and other websites and now need your help.

"I just feel that it's important to me," said Carey. "If it was my relative, I would keep them for sentimental purposes...there's a couple important medals in here."

If you or someone you know is related to Albert Leroy French, a man who died while in combat, email us at news@nbcrightnow.com.