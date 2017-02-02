Washington State Patrol investigating fatal ATV accident on Highway 12

YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima man is dead after an accident on Highway 12 Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. five miles west of Yakima near McLaughlin Road.

Washington State Patrol says 18-year-old Sean Casey was trying to cross Highway 12 from McLaughlin to Maple Way on an ATV, when he hit a car heading westbound.

Medics took both drivers to the hospital where Casey later died.

Right now, WSP is investigating the accident.

