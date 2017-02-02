Posted on 02/02/17

LOCAL SALES ASSISTANT

KNDO-TV, the NBC affiliate in Yakima, has an immediate opening for a Local Sales Assistant.

Sales Assistant: Coordinate station projects, provide clerical support, prepare written presentations, update inventory. Strong computer skills and MS Office suite experience necessary. Wide Orbit experience a plus. PowerPoint, Excel, Word…etc. Being a team player is essential….this is a great start at a TV station.

Send resume to:

Cameron Derrick

Station Manager

KNDO Television

cameron.derrick@kndu.com



Visit kndo.com for more information and job requirements.

KNDU/KNDO-TV is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.