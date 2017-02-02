Posted on 02/02/17
LOCAL SALES ASSISTANT
KNDO-TV, the NBC affiliate in Yakima, has an immediate opening for a Local Sales Assistant.
Sales Assistant: Coordinate station projects, provide clerical support, prepare written presentations, update inventory. Strong computer skills and MS Office suite experience necessary. Wide Orbit experience a plus. PowerPoint, Excel, Word…etc. Being a team player is essential….this is a great start at a TV station.
Send resume to:
Cameron Derrick
Station Manager
KNDO Television
cameron.derrick@kndu.com
Visit kndo.com for more information and job requirements.
KNDU/KNDO-TV is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.