Sylvan Learning incorporates Super Bowl into teaching methods

KENNEWICK, WA - The Super Bowl is this weekend...an exciting time in football of course, but it can also be a fun learning opportunity.

It's all in the creativity, and one local business is helping you take advantage of it. At Sylvan Learning Center, they're all about having fun while learning, and right now they're incorporating the Super Bowl into engineering, geography, and math.

Randy Way, Executive Director for the centers in Kennewick, Richland, and Yakima says this type of learning is all about encouragement.

"We encourage families to do different things on Super Bowl Sunday," says Way, "maybe the day before that encourage learning."

For Way and his staff at each of his locations, the Super Bowl gives many opportunities for learning.

"Roman numerals, figuring out how they score, downs and distances, and we even like to do some geography," said Way.

From using numerals, guessing hypothetical scores, and figuring out the distance from point A to point B...

"What states will Boston need to cross, how much time do we anticipate that it would take..." Way said.

To tinkering with tools to make goal posts and honing their engineering skills.

"Watching the light bulb go on, watching them get excited about learning is what it's all about," said Way.

For Way and the crew at Sylvan Learning, it's all about giving the students and parents tools to succeed.

For more information on the local Sylvan Learning Centers, you can click on the links below.

