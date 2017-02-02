Granger Immediate Care clinic grand opening Feb. 11

GRANGER, WA – In celebration of the new Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) Granger Immediate Care clinic in Granger, a grand opening event is planned for Saturday, February 11th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Granger Immediate Care clinic, located at 115 Sunnyside Avenue in Granger, will be the main stage for the event.

Attendees will enjoy food and games, family-friendly activities, community resources, and door prizes.

With 4,000 square feet, the clinic features six exam rooms and a procedure room.

Whether it’s a sore throat, allergies, cold or flu symptoms, Granger Immediate Care can fit you in and get you back on your way to wellness. Granger Immediate Care clinic also serves patients who need sports physicals; stitch removal; and testing for strep, influenza, or pregnancy.

“The Granger Immediate Care center will be fully integrated with the entire YVFWC network of care,” said Kelly Haydu, Senior Director of Regional Operations. “The team at Granger Immediate Care will have access to patients’ current health history regardless of which YVFWC clinic they receive primary care services.”

Granger Immediate Care is opening to serve the more than 2,600 YVFWC Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic patients who live in Granger.

“Our top priority is to meet our patients where they are,” YVFWC CEO Carlos Olivares said. “82% of all healthcare consumers in Granger are YVFWC patients. The addition of an immediate care site will provide essential same-day access and reduce expensive emergency room utilization.”