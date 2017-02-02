Granger Immediate Care clinic grand opening Feb. 11

Granger Immediate Care clinic grand opening Feb. 11Posted: Updated:
Cancer Yard Sale
14 Hands to provide Kentucky Derby Red Blend for the 5th year in a row
Franklin County woman with Hantavirus dies at Trios
Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston
Thunderstorm leaves Prosser residents in a muddy mess
Neighborhood raises money for cancer patient
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Four families, all Darrin's neighbors, hosted their own neighborhood yard sale, as well as a backyard carnival, in order to raise money for his chemotherapy. One neighbor, Andy Mohlman, went even further, donating his yard, his time, and his hair.More >>
Yakima Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting
Yakima, WA-- Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Friday night.More >>
14 Hands to provide Kentucky Derby Red Blend for the 5th year in a row
A local winery is making a name for itself on horse racing's biggest stage.More >>
Franklin County woman with Hantavirus dies at Trios
Reporter Stefani Zenteno looked into why health officials are warning people to avoid exposure.County resident has been confirmed as having had Hantavirus.More >>
Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston
For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown.More >>
Thunderstorm leaves Prosser residents in a muddy mess
Mud flow from last night's storm made for one big mess today.More >>
Tri-City Orthopaedics donates 60 trauma kits to Benton County Sheriff’s Office
On May 4th, Tri City Orthopaedics presented the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with medical supplies for deputies.More >>
Shocking Spring Slideshow
We put together a SHOCKING spring slideshow to showcase all of the awesome lightning pictures our viewers sent in of last night's storm. Check it out here!More >>
State employees can take vacation days within first 6 months
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a law allowing new state employees to take vacation time within their first six months on the job.More >>
Uber ends practice of sending unsolicited text messages to Washingtonians
AG Bob Ferguson announced today that he reached an agreement with Uber Technologies Inc. prohibiting its practice of sending unsolicited text messages to Washington consumers.More >>
