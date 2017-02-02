Valley Theater Company upcoming Valentine's Day themed production

PROSSER, WA - Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Valley Theater Co. will offer a lighthearted, “racy” look at the chemistry of love, at the Princess Theatre this month.

“Lone Star Love Potion,” opens February 10th, and will include a special performance and Valentine’s Day dinner February 14th. That event includes a cocktail social 5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with dinner at 6 catered by Country Gentleman and featuring Texas style beef brisket or chicken with sides and dessert, and a glass of "Lone Star Love Potion."

Cost per person for dinner and play is $40. Dinner tickets available in advance only, at Prosser and Richland outlets and online.

"We are very excited about our Valentine's Day performance,” said show director Mari Page. “Many of my co-workers and their spouses are seeing the show that night. But there is also an option to do dinner and a show.”

Page said that because Valentine's Day falls on a week day, opportunities to celebrate may be limited.

“We like to fill that need, and give the audience something they'll enjoy," she said.

The VTC comedy revolves around the death of a wealthy Texas rancher whose heirs gather for the reading of his will, which will bequeath the huge estate and a thermos full of a reputed love potion.

When a rainstorm floods the nearby creek and forces the guests to stay overnight in the mansion, they secretly test the love potion.

That sets the scene for great romantic comedy, with an emphasis on romance, Page said.

"I have been warning people that this is not a show you should bring your kids to,” she said. “It is a love potion, after all.

“The premise is that the love potion works on a person of the opposite sex, and the person is attracted to the drinker of the potion.

“It makes for some very funny, but very adult comedy. We've rated the show PG-13 for a reason," said Page.

The cast was drawn from acting talent from up and down the valley.

Cast members are Naomi Alhadeff, Peter Cole, and Bryce Rude, all of Prosser, Amy Householder, of Grandview, Heather Ruane and Patty Cook of Richland, and Art Klym of Kennewick.

The show’s producers are Kacie Askew and Linda Watson.

"My cast has been a joy to work with,” Page said. “Every time we get together we have so much fun. I think their comfort with each other will translate to confidence on stage, and that will make for a great show!”

In addition to the special Valentine’s Day show, Love Potion performance dates are February 10th, 11th, 17th, and 18th, at 7:30 p.m., and a February 12th matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 adults and $10 seniors (65 and older) and students, and are available at Adventures Underground in Richland, Patnode's True Value Hardware in Benton City, Sixth Street Art Gallery and Bonnie’s Vine and Gift in Prosser, Bleyhl in Grandview, MOM’s Candy Apples in Sunnyside, at the door at the Princess Theatre, and online at www.ThePrincessTheatre.net.

Valentine’s Day Dinner tickets are available in advance only, and must be purchased by February 10th, at Prosser and Richland outlets and online.

The adjoining Green Room will open at 6:30 p.m. before evening performances except for February 14th, for an adult pre-social.

The Green Room will also be open at 1:30 p.m. for the February 12th matinee. Local wines and microbrews will be available by the glass.