Michael Novakovich taking on expanded role at Tri-Cities Cancer Center

KENNEWICK, WA - Michael Novakovich’s role with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center is expanding from Director of Business Development to Director of Strategy & Business Development.

As his new title reflects, Novakovich will continue to oversee all business development endeavors. In his expanded role, Michael will engage in an even greater collaborative manner with his fellow directors to create, draft and implement strategic plans to meet the growing needs of our community. His primary focus in this regard will be to growing the Tri-Cities Cancer Center’s Cancer Prevention and Early Detection programs. This is in support of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center goals of getting ahead of this disease and making a difference in our community.

“Michael’s job has done nothing but continue to grow and evolve to meet the dynamic and competitive environment that is part and parcel to the healthcare industry,” stated Chuck DeGooyer, CEO of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center “He has done an excellent job with business development endeavors and is continually innovative, ensuring we continue to be relevant to all of our stakeholders. In his expanded role, Michael will develop and lead the planning processes for the organization’s vision, strategy, and direction, including short and long-term strategies for achieving goals.”

Novakovich assumed the expanded role January 23rd of this year.