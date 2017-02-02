Washington Healthplanfinder surpasses 225,000 sign-ups

OLYMPIA, WA – More than 225,000 people used Washington Healthplanfinder to select qualified health plans - a 13% increase over last year’s total.

“This is a remarkable increase in a service provided to and needed by people in all parts of the state,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “The Exchange is doing exactly what it was intended do and helping record numbers of working families who need and deserve health care. While congressional leaders in Washington, D.C. are trying to take health care away from people in our state, I will do all I can to ensure these families do not see their coverage repealed until a viable replacement is in place.”

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange also reported that along with the record-breaking number of individuals and families selecting health plans more than 60,000 added family dental coverage – a new product offering for 2017.

“We are excited to see ongoing, significant growth in the number residents using Washington Healthplanfinder to find, review, and purchase health coverage that meets their needs and budget,” said Pam MacEwan, CEO of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. “More Washingtonians than ever are viewing our marketplace as the one-stop shop to access individual health insurance coverage.”

Through the final week of open enrollment, traffic to Washington Healthplanfinder more than doubled over the previous year, with nearly 500,000 unique visitors accessing the online marketplace to connect with coverage. The Customer Support Center received more than 44,000 calls in the seven days leading up to the deadline, including the nearly 12,000 calls received in the final hours of open enrollment.

“Today’s success is also a testament to the hard work put in by the Exchange staff and our customer support network of producers, navigators, and call center representatives. Without their efforts, this achievement would not have been possible,” added MacEwan.

Customers who are signed up for health and dental plans through Washington Healthplanfinder should now be prepared to activate their coverage by paying their first month’s premium. Additionally, customers who had Qualified Health Plan coverage in 2016 can sign into their Washington Healthplanfinder account to get their 1095-A form. That tax form must be used to file federal taxes in order to continue to receive advanced premium tax credits in future years.

Residents who are still without coverage and meet specific eligibility requirements have the option of signing up for health and dental plans outside of open enrollment through a special enrollment period. Coverage is also available year-round for free to individuals and families who qualify for Washington Apple Health.