CRIME STOPPERS: Leland Honn IV Knapp

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Benton County Sheriff's Office are looking for a Leland Honn IV Knapp.

Knapp's last known residence city is Kennewick. His aliases include: Knapp, Honn, Sharrer, and Leland.

Knapp is 36 years old (DOB: 02/01/81), white, 5'08", 155 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos: flowers on his neck, numbers and shapes on his right arm, flowers on his head, and multiple tattoos on his lower left arm.

Knapp was charged with Rape in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, and Reckless Burning in the First Degree.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.