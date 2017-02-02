CRIME STOPPERS: Jessica L. Miller

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Jessica L. Miller.

Miller is wanted on a Federal warrant for Probation Violation and was originally charged in 2013 with Bank Fraud. She was last known to live in the Rancho Reata area west of Kennewick.

Miller is 28 years old (DOB: 12/23/1988), 5'04", 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about where she is, please call 800-222-8477. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information.