Meals on Wheels announces opening of Senior Dining Café

RICHLAND, WA - Meals on Wheels, a program of Senior Life Resources NW, has opened a new Senior Dining Café. The Senior Café will be open Monday through Friday and will serve lunch between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The menu choices will be the traditional senior meals, a soup salad sandwich combo meal or a chef salad meal. Also available are ala carte items including soup. salads and sandwiches. All meals are offered by donation and no senior is denied a meal if unable to donate. Those under the age of 60 are asked to make a generous donation that will support our local Meals on Wheels program.

The Senior Café has been designed to offer our community seniors more options for meal choices and a longer serving time. The Senior Café is the 8th senior dining center located through Benton and Franklin Counties, but the only dining center to offer menu options and extended lunch hours and without reservations.

Those age 60 and older are invited to attend the Senior Café and are welcome to bring a family member or friend to try out the new senior dining experience available to them.

Those interested in volunteering or are current volunteers are invited to stop by for coffee or lunch.

Details:

Senior Dining Café Serving times: Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Located at: 1834 Fowler Street, Richland, WA 99352