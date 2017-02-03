One injured after driver loses control and crosses I-182 median into eastbound lanes

PASCO, WA - On February 3rd at around 10:30 a.m., a driver heading westbound on I-182 near milepost 11 lost control and went across the median into the eastbound lanes, striking an eastbound-traveling vehicle.

68-year-old Graciano S. Carcia of Kennewick was traveling westbound on I-182 when he lost control of his vehicle. He drove across the median and into the eastbound lanes, where his vehicle struck the vehicle of 28-year-old William V. Montgomery of Kennewick, and his passenger, 51-year-old Steven L. Thompson of Pasco.

Thompson was injured and transported to Lourdes Medical Center. Carcia and Montgomery were not injured.

All three were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.

Drugs and/or alcohol were not involved.

The cause of the incident was deemed improper lane travel. Carcia is being charged with Negligent Driving in the Second Degree.