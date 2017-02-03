A local look on the bill proposing the ban of assault weapons sales

PASCO, WA - Senate Bill 5050 - the assault weapons bill introduced at the request of State Attorney General Bob Ferguson - is creating a stir among many people in Eastern Washington. This includes some local law enforcement officials.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned that the bill would ban the sale of assault weapons, including certain rifles, as well as magazines that carry more than ten rounds of ammunition.

The bill is being proposed in the name of public safety, but many people, including Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond, don't believe this is the proper way to approach the issue.

"I don't think that the banning of the count of the number of rounds in a magazine, or limited what type of rifle is out there, is going to resolve the issue that's trying to be fixed, and that's people's public safety," said Raymond.

The bill has been referred to the Law and Justice Committee for further review.

All nine co-sponsors of the bill are democrats serving Western Washington districts.