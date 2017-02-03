Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts classes for prospective U.S. citizens

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts classes for prospective U.S. citizensPosted: Updated:
Naches residents watching the river level closely for flooding
College student conducts online survey about gangs in Yakima
Yakima Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect on the run
Semi driver falls asleep and rolls trailer; blocks I-82 eastbound
Yakima water rescue training
Police find three men with gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon
Sunday afternoon Yakima Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Roosevelt Avenue.More >>
Naches residents watching the river level closely for flooding
People living in Naches are keeping a close eye on the level of the Naches River.More >>
College student conducts online survey about gangs in Yakima
Gang violence has been an ongoing issue in Yakima for years.More >>
Yakima Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect on the run
There's been another armed robbery at a convenience store in Yakima, and police are asking for the public's help to catch the suspect who is still on the run.More >>
75-year-old man nearly drowns; wasn't wearing a life jacket
On May 4th at approximately 9:15 a.m., a 75-year-old male resident of Yakima was fishing from his small boat on Fire Lake on Buena Loop Road.More >>
State employees can take vacation days within first 6 months
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a law allowing new state employees to take vacation time within their first six months on the job.More >>
Uber ends practice of sending unsolicited text messages to Washingtonians
AG Bob Ferguson announced today that he reached an agreement with Uber Technologies Inc. prohibiting its practice of sending unsolicited text messages to Washington consumers.More >>
Road repairs continue next week on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
Work to repair deteriorated sections of Interstate 90 will continue next week and drivers need to be prepared for delays through several construction zones between North Bend and Ellensburg.More >>
Oklahoma man arrested after standoff in Ellensburg
A 31-year-old Oklahoma man is in police custody after a lengthy standoff with police in Ellensburg.More >>
Health Care bill passes in Congress
The heath care bill put in front of Congress this morning needed 216 votes to pass and it got 217, paving the way for the bill to be brought to the Senate for consideration.More >>
