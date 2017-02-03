Local golf courses have a snow reason to be concerned

KENNEWICK, WA - While nobody likes to put a snowman down on the scorecard, the fact that you can literally build a snowman out on the golf course right now has actually caused some serious concerns for local golf clubs.

Here in the Tri-Cities, Canyon Lakes Golf Course generally sees 75 rounds per day, even in the winter...multiply that by the 57 days they've been closed in the past two months and you get a whopping 4,275 rounds missed.

When we're talking revenue, that statistic can be especially troubling. This goes for sales in the pro shop and restaurant as well.

However, Matt Mandell, Canyon Lakes' PGA professional, also told us that he thinks business will be very strong as soon as the course is clear of snow, since people have missed so many days of play.

The pro shop and restaurant are open every day no matter the weather, but he's hoping the course will finally open back up by February 11th.