Getting concerned about gym germs

KENNEWICK, WA.-- We go to the gym to be healthy, but if you're not following these simple steps, the gym might just become more harmful than helpful.

The gym is an easy place to pick up germs, so it'll help to be extra diligent about washing, or sanitizing your hands, and wiping down your equipment before and after you use it.

"Other people sweat," personal trainer, Eric Lauritzen told KNDU. "You don't know what's... going on with somebody."

Not knowing "what's going on with somebody" is an especially concerning thought now that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that the proportion of people visiting their doctor for flu-like illnesses has been even with, or higher than the national baseline for seven straight weeks.

So, while you're getting pumped up for your workout, with flu season in full swing, a few extra pumps of sanitizer isn't such a bad idea.