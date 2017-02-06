Police arrest suspect involved in two armed robberies Monday morning

UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The suspect in two early morning robberies along W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick is now in custody at the Benton County Jail.

Krupkat allegedly robbed the 7-Eleven on Clearwater just after 1:30 this morning wearing a mask. The store clerk says everything went wrong when it was time for the suspect to pay for his snacks.

"He grabs a soda and a Starburst and comes to the counter," said robbery victim Jeffrey Smith. "I ring him up and when he goes to pay for it, he pulls out a gun instead of money, points it straight into my chest and tells me 'put all the money in the register into the bag' with the soda and the Starburst he had. He told me 'get on the ground, put your face on the ground'. He's holding the gun on me the whole time, and I got down on the ground and he ended up just bolting out the door about a second later."

Krupkat hasn't been charged yet. He's on a 72-hour hold on those two counts of First Degree Robbery, which are Class A Felonies and carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

PREVIOUS:

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police have a suspect who they say was involved in two armed robberies Monday morning.

The first one happened around 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on W. Clearwater Ave. Police tell NBC Right Now that the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and asked for an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then took off westbound.

We spoke with one of the victims, who told us what was going through his mind when the robber pointed the gun at him. "I was pretty freaking shocked, when he told me to get on the ground, I thought he was going to come behind the counter," said Jeffery Smith, 7-Eleven employee.

Then, around 4:00 a.m., Police were called to the Circle K on W. Clearwater Ave. and Kellogg St. for a report of another armed robbery. Police say the suspect came into the store with a handgun, wearing a mask and demanded money.

The suspect ran away, but was spotted by a patrol officer and was taken into custody without incident. Police arrested 21-year-old Kevin Krupkat Jr. of Kennewick, who was questioned by detectives and booked into Benton County Jail for two counts of armed robbery.

Right now, police aren't looking for any other suspects.