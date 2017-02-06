First responders also face difficulties with poor weather conditions

PROSSER, WA - With more winter weather expected this week, a spike in calls for our emergency responders is expected as well.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen found out that fire trucks and ambulances aren't immune to slipping and sliding on the ice, and that firefighters in Prosser have started bringing tire chains on all of their calls. And while they are necessary on some roads, they also force the rigs to slow way down.

"The problem is when we have cities and roads that have already been plowed, we can't run, or we shouldn't run our chains on the gear," said Capt. Todd Dormaier with the West Benton Fire Department. "So we end up having to carry the chains with us and putting them on once we get out into the rural areas."

Capt. Dormaier and his firefighters train to get their tires chained up as quickly as possible, but once they're on, they can only drive up to 30 miles per hour.

Capt. Dormaier says private driveways in particular can be challenging.

"A lot of the problems that we see are individuals that even if they were to have their own emergency at their house, say a structure fire, they can't get out of their own driveways but they expect us to get in," Capt. Dormaier said.

So until all the snow and ice has melted, be careful on the roads and remember that the posted speed is for normal conditions, something that certainly hasn't applied to our area for a while now.