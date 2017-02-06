Governor, Attorney General to welcome Sea-Tac Airport passenger blocked by immigration order

SEATTLE, WA – Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and Port of Seattle Commissioner President Tom Albro will join family representatives today to welcome back the final passenger who was blocked from entry last week due to the President’s immigration ban. The welcome will occur after the passenger clears customs approval at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Media are invited to an interview availability with officials and family representatives, at the Gina Marie Lindsay Arrivals Hall on the bag claim level at Sea-Tac Airport.

Due to final clearance procedures with Customs and Border Protection, the exact time is still fluid. At this time, the availability is expected to be between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.