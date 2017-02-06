CRIME STOPPERS: Marquis Paris Edwards

CRIME STOPPERS: Marquis Paris EdwardsPosted: Updated:
What to do in case of an emergency situation
Honoring fallen officers for National Police Week
Hanford employees start to fill hole after tunnel cave-in
What is the PUREX facility?
Emergency response centers
What to do in case of an emergency situation
Yesterday's incident at Hanford certainly shined a light on public safety.More >>
Hanford workers starting to fill collapsed tunnel hole on site
The Latest on a tunnel collapse at the 200 East area of Hanford.More >>
Skin cancer: what to look for and how to avoid it
It's so tempting to be outside lately, especially after the winter we had...but are you using sunscreen?More >>
Honoring fallen officers for National Police Week
Local police departments are joining more than 30,000 other officers in Washington, D.C. this week.More >>
Oregon could soon be first state with no-gender option on license
Oregon is on track to become the first state to allow residents to skip a gender identity on their driver's licenses and identification cards.More >>
What is the PUREX facility?
We wanted to look into why today's tunnel breach at the Hanford site caused so much concern.More >>
Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Wade!
It's time for another Classroom Makeover and this time a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland is the recipient.More >>
Man electrocuted to death from wood art process
Authorities say a man in Walla Walla has died from electrocution while attempting a technique for sculpting wood.More >>
Truck trailer carrying asphalt tips and spills on I-82 westbound
A truck trailer carrying asphalt along I-82 between Richland and Benton City tipped over this afternoon, spilling the asphalt all over the roadway.More >>
AG files $454K campaign finance lawsuit against former Grant County judge, business owner
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today filed a campaign finance lawsuit in Thurston County Superior Court against former Grant County Superior Court judge Jerry Moberg and Moses Lake business owner Ken Greene.More >>
