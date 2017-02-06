CRIME STOPPERS: Marquis Paris Edwards

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Marquis Paris Edwards.

Edwards is wanted for Escape from Community Custody, Robbery, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Edwards is 25 years old (DOB: 08/17/1991), 6'01", 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a "Claudette" tattooed on his right arm and "Leo" tattooed on his left arm.

If you have any information about who he is, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You can remain anonymous. If you have any information, please call 586-8477 or 800-222-8477.